Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,818,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,456 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.3% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $557,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 238,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,521,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

