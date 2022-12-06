TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 459,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.
Insider Activity
TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.