TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 459,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,030,000 after buying an additional 435,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

