TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.95. 1,024,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,214. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after acquiring an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Further Reading
