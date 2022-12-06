TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.95. 1,024,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,214. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after acquiring an additional 515,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.