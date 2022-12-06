Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$46.50 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

TCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.00.

TSE TCS opened at C$28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.85. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$53.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

