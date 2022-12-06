Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Up to $69.90

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.90, but opened at $76.08. Textron shares last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 17,502 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Textron Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,383,000 after purchasing an additional 163,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,806,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,864,000 after acquiring an additional 200,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

