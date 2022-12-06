Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $929.99 million and $16.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008034 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,203,857 coins and its circulating supply is 918,770,194 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.