The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Shares Down 0.8%

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.75. 9,951 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 9,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

The Bidvest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3151 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments.

