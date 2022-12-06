The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $185.10 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

