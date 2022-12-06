The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Update

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Cato

In other Cato news, CEO John P. D. Cato acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cato

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cato by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cato by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cato by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cato by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cato Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATO. TheStreet lowered shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cato in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CATO opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Cato Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently -425.00%.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

