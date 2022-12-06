The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 85,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,575,346. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $275.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

