The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of Cooper Companies worth $91,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO stock opened at $321.56 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $430.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cooper Companies

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.10.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

