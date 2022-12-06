The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $9.10

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.10 to $9.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price.

AZUL opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Azul has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

