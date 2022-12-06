The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $9.10

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.10 to $9.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price.
Azul Price Performance
AZUL opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Azul has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.12.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.
