The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,316 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Hershey worth $137,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.64. 4,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,710. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $179.89 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

