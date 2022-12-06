The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.92.

HD opened at $320.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average of $294.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.