The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells $34,485.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.86. 523,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

