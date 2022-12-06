The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $951,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. 45,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.08.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

