The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

TJX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.68. 57,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,444. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,297,587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,508,000 after buying an additional 131,561 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $304,770,000 after buying an additional 504,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $116,429,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.61.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

