TheStreet Upgrades Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

