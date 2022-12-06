Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Critical Survey

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 8.39% 3.59% 0.37% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.50 $11.42 million $0.83 23.45 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.78 $16.11 million N/A N/A

GrandSouth Bancorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

