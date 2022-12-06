TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 499,824 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499,824 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,835,000. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 1.7% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after buying an additional 67,956 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,393,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 582,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.03. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,109. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

