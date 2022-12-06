TIG Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,142 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSAAU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.12.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

