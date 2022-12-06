TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,692 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCIC. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 607,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 285,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 48,619 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCIC remained flat at $10.04 on Tuesday. 288,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

