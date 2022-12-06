TIG Advisors LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,031 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of SciPlay worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SciPlay by 177.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SciPlay to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

SciPlay stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

