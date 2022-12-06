TIG Advisors LLC Has $64.04 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,089 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises 2.6% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Tower Semiconductor worth $64,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 678,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134,551 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.95. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

