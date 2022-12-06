TIG Advisors LLC Sells 561,658 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,658 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSA. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 820,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 377,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 411,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

