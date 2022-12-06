TIG Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,293 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Stock Performance

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

