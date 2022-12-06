Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Shares Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Tiga Acquisition were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TINV. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,491 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,972,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of TINV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 846,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,946. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Tiga Acquisition Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

