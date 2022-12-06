Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 354,139 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 354,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $56,662.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,501,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 115,754 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $20,835.72.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 83,730 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $15,908.70.

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $60,945.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

Starry Group Stock Performance

Shares of STRY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,368,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STRY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRY. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP bought a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,649,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

