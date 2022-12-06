Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

