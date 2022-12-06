Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.30. 404,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,868,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Tilray Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 167,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

