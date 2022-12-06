Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Down 3.4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 22,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TORXF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.