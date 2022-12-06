Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$103.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$95.00.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.03.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$91.32 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$77.27 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$87.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.83. The company has a market cap of C$166.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.12%.

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.