TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.65

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

TRY opened at GBX 320 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.21. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 362.36. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 502.86 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

