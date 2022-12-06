TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.65

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TR Property Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
TRY opened at GBX 320 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.21. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 362.36. TR Property Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 502.86 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96.
About TR Property Investment Trust
