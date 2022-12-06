Traders Purchase Large Volume of Morgan Stanley Put Options (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 37,759 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 29,456 put options.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. 926,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,379. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 32.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $48,424,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

