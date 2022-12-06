Tradewinds LLC. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 357.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $180.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.85.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

