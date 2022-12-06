Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 931.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,309,000 after acquiring an additional 271,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock opened at $289.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.64. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

