Tradewinds LLC. Invests $224,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

BMY stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

