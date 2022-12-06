Tradewinds LLC. Invests $318,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 136.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

