Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,593,000 after buying an additional 754,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,652,000 after acquiring an additional 444,913 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,035,000 after acquiring an additional 103,473 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,851,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,058,000 after acquiring an additional 475,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47.

