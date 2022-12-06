Tradewinds LLC. Takes $247,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $141.48.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.