Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Down 1.8 %

Aflac stock opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

