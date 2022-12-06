Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $170.76 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

