Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 364,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

