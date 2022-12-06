Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 11,375 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

