Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 16,272 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

