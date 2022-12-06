TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) versus Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Critical Analysis

TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TransAtlantic Capital and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TransAtlantic Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Ashford
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Ashford has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.67%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than TransAtlantic Capital.
Risk and Volatility
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares TransAtlantic Capital and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TransAtlantic Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ashford
|$388.48 million
|0.13
|-$9.93 million
|($9.51)
|-1.72
TransAtlantic Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford.
Profitability
This table compares TransAtlantic Capital and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TransAtlantic Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Ashford
|1.60%
|-21.27%
|10.34%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
14.2% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Ashford beats TransAtlantic Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About TransAtlantic Capital
Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Vallejo, California.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.
