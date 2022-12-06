Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 38,205 shares.The stock last traded at $77.24 and had previously closed at $78.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $180,572.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,473.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 186.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 95.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Transcat by 4.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.