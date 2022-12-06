Triad Group (LON:TRD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.50

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 101.64 ($1.24), with a volume of 7070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.25).
Triad Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.22. The company has a market cap of £16.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,464.29.
Triad Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Triad Group Company Profile
Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.
Featured Stories
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.