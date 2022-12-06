Triad Group (LON:TRD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.50

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 101.64 ($1.24), with a volume of 7070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.25).

Triad Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.22. The company has a market cap of £16.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,464.29.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triad Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Charlotte Rigg acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £148,500 ($181,075.48).

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

