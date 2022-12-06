TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.76.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

