UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €30.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.58) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($51.63) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FME traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €30.97 ($32.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.95 ($27.32) and a one year high of €63.60 ($66.95).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.